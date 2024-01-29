A Muslim cleric, Dr. Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, who attended the Ayodhya Ram temple 'pran pratishtha' ceremony, revealed that he's facing a 'fatwa' for his participation. Despite receiving threats and a recent 'fatwa', Dr. Ilyasi stands firm in his decision to attend the ceremony, emphasizing his intention for harmony and national unity.
Muslim Cleric Faces Fatwa For Attending Ayodhya Ram Temple Ceremony
Amidst a backdrop of religious significance, Muslim cleric Dr. Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi faces a issued fatwa and threats for attending the Ayodhya Ram temple 'pran pratishtha' ceremony, emphasizing his commitment to harmony and national unity.
In his statement to ANI, Dr. Ilyasi explained, “As a chief Imam, I received the invitation from Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra. I contemplated for two days and then decided to go to Ayodhya for harmony, for the country.”
Regarding the threats he's received, he stated, “The fatwa was issued yesterday but I had been receiving threat calls from the evening of January 22...I have recorded a few calls wherein the callers gave me life threats.”
Unwavering in his stance, Dr. Ilyasi asserted, “Those who love me, love the nation - will support me. Those who hate me for attending the ceremony should perhaps go to Pakistan. I have given a message of love, I did not do any crime...I will not apologise or resign, they can do whatever they want.”
The consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram temple was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, governor Anandiben Patel, and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat. Prime Minister Modi performed the last Vedic rituals of the ceremony by symbolically opening the eyes of the Ram Lalla idol with a golden stick, concluding the rites with aarti and shashtang pranam (prostration) to the deity.