Outlook.com
Mundka Fire Tragedy: CM Kejriwal Meets The Local Rescuers Who Risked Their Lives For Others

The fire tragedy in Mundka killed twenty-seven people while twelve were injured in the fire that started on the first floor of the four-storeyed building which had a single narrow entry and exit route making escape difficult.

CM Kejriwal with the local rescuers who risked their lives during the Mundka fire tragedy. Twitter

Updated: 18 May 2022 8:57 am

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met the locals of Mundka who risked their lives to save people from the massive fire that tore through a building in Mundka on May 13 and urged them to stay united and help each other.  

According to a Delhi government statement on Tuesday, Kejriwal thanked the locals, saying such heroes prove how Delhiites stand together as a family through all highs and lows. 

Twenty-seven people were killed and 12 injured in the fire that started on the first floor of the four-storeyed building which had a single narrow entry and exit route making escape difficult.The locals alleged that the BJP-ruled civic body was threatening to seal and bulldoze their homes. 

Delhi’s Mundka Fire Victims Worried About Their Future

Delhi Mundka Fire: NHRC Issues Notice To Delhi Government, To Send Team For On-Spot Probe

"We all have to stay united and help each other. We stand with the people of Delhi, we will not allow bulldozers and sealing under our watch. I have told my MLAs that even if you have to go to jail, don't be afraid and stand with the people," Kejriwal said.

Around 20-25 people had come to meet the chief minister and they narrated to him how they helped in rescuing people trapped building on fire.

Some called for an ambulance while others informed the fire and electricity departments. They narrated how they broke the glass window panes and brought down trapped people.

Bablu, who runs a junk shop, took a mattress and laid it out in front of the blazing building so that the trapped people could jump to safety.  

Surendra (45), a transporter, brought down several people with the help of a rope while Vijay Mann, along with others, rescued people with the help of a rope even before the fire brigade arrived. 

(With PTI Inputs)

