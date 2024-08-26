National

2 Dead, 1 Injured After Wall Collapse In Mumbai's Kalbadevi, Rescue Ops On

As per officials and local reports, the incident occurred at Gandhi Building in Chira Bazaar. Officials have further added that the compound wall was five to seven feet in heigh and around 30 feet long.

wall collapse
2 Dead, 1 Injured After Wall Collapse In Mumbai's Kalbadevi, Rescue Ops On Photo: | Representational Image
info_icon

Two people were killed and one was injured after a wall collapsed in Mumbai's Kalbadevi region. As per civic officials, a compound wall collapsed onto an adjacent home around 2:38 PM on Monday.

The wall collapsed onto the neighbouring house, causing damage. A search and rescue operation has been launched.

As per a PTI report, a total of three people were injured in the incident and rushed to nearby GT Hospital. Two of the people, both 30-year-olds, were "brought dead" by the doctors.

The third victim, aged 19, is undergoing treatment at the hospital and his condition was listed as stable, officials said.

A search and rescue operation is underway at the site with the help of Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel to find out if anyone was trapped under the debris, the officials added.

This is a developing story...

