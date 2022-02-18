Friday, Feb 18, 2022
Mumbai: Two Held For Helping Cyber Fraudsters With Bank Accounts To Deposit Money From Victims

Updated: 18 Feb 2022 8:18 pm

The cyber police in Mumbai have arrested two persons for allegedly helping cyber fraudsters by opening bank accounts for them using forged documents to deposit money they cheated of victims, an official said on Friday.
       

Based on technical analysis and specific information, the cyber police team apprehended Kurla resident Azar Anis Ansari (21), who allegedly opened bank accounts, and nabbed Rajkumar Pandey (37), who allegedly provided fake Aadhaar cards, from Antop Hill, the official said. 
       

The arrests were a result of an investigation into a cyber fraud case, wherein a woman was cheated by a man she met on a matrimonial site, he said. 
       

The fraudster had befriended the victim on a matrimonial site and had promised to marry her, he said. After a few days, the accused told the victim that he was caught at Delhi airport with $2 lakh and needed money for release, following which the woman deposited Rs 44.93 lakh in the bank accounts provided by the fraudster, the official said. 
       

After receiving the money, the accused stopped all communication with her, following which she realised that she had been duped, he said. 
       

During the probe, the cyber police found that the bank accounts had been opened using fake documents and a gang was involved in the operation, he said. 
       

The gang allegedly opened bank accounts using fake documents and provided them to cyber fraudsters to deposit money they cheated of people, the official said. 
 
         

The cyber police have recovered 43 Aadhaar cards, copies of PAN cards among other documents from the arrested accused, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

With PTI inputs.

