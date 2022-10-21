Friday, Oct 21, 2022
Mumbai Reports 161 Covid-19 Cases, No Deaths

Coronavirus (Representative image)
Coronavirus (Representative image)

Updated: 21 Oct 2022 8:24 pm

Updated: 21 Oct 2022 8:24 pm

Mumbai on Friday reported 161 new coronavirus infections and zero pandemic-related fatalities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation  (BMC) said in a release. It took the tally of Covid-19 cases in the city to 11,53,153, and death toll to 19,738. 

On Thursday, Mumbai had logged 147 new Covid-19 cases and zero  fatalities. As many as 5,900 coronavirus tests were conducted since previous evening. The tally of tests conducted so far went up to 1,84,18,471. 

A day before, 5,122 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the city. Tally of recuperated patients rose to 11,32,395 with 178 patients recovering on Friday.

The city has a recovery rate of 98.2 per cent. Mumbai has 1,020 active Covid-19 patients now. 

Of 161 new Covid-19 cases, only 14 patients were symptomatic.  The growth rate of Covid-19 cases in the city was 0.014 per cent for the period between October 14 and 20, while the case doubling rate was 5,123 days.

(With PTI Inputs)

