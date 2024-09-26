National

Mumbai Rains: Woman Drowns In Andheri, IMD Issues Red Alert; Schools, Colleges Closed | Top Points

Excessive rainfall in Mumbai on Wednesday inundated several low-lying areas, halted local trains in their tracks, and forced diversion of at least 14 incoming flights. Amid the red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced that all the schools and colleges in the city will remain shut on September 26, Thursday. The civic body has also urged citizens to come out of their homes only if necessary.