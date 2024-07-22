Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Warning Amid Severe Waterlogging; Train, Flight Op Affected

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning for moderate spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the district of Mumbai during next 3-4 hours after the city and its suburbs received over 100 mm of rainfall in 12 hours till 8 PM on Sunday. Several areas have inundated roads affecting the local train traffic between Dadar and Matunga stations due to water-logging and the bad weather also caused several flights to be cancelled and diverted on Sunday