Mumbai Metro To Be Partially Suspended From 6 PM For Security Reasons | Here's Why

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Mumbai, the metro services between Jagruti Nagar and Ghatkopar stations will remain suspended from 6 pm on Wednesday till further notice for security reasons.
A spokesperson of the Mumbai Metro One requested commuters to plan their journey according to the suspension.
Notably, the Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova Metro service provides major connectivity between the western and eastern suburbs. Over three lakh commuters use the Metro services on a daily basis.
The Prime Minister's 2.5-kilometre roadshow in Ghatkopar will go from LBS Marg's Shreyas Cinema to Gandhi Market. PM Modi will be campaigning for BJP's Mumbai North East Lok Sabha candidate Mihir Kotecha.
Mumbai Police had also issued a traffic advisory ahead of the PM's roadshow.
As per the advisory, no vehicles will be allowed on LBS Road from Gandhi Nagar Junction to Naupada Junction and on Mahul-Ghatkopar road from Meghraj Juntion to RB Kadam Junction from 2 pm to 10 pm.
Andheri Ghatkopar Link Road from Ghatkopar Junction to Sakinaka Junction, Gulati petrol pump junction from Hiranandani Kailas Complex Road and from Golibar Maidan and Ghatkopar Metro Station (West) towards Sarvodaya Junction have also been closed in view of PM Modi's roadshow.
Meanwhile, in Kolkata as well metro services were affected on Wednesday as a man allegedly attempted suicide by jumping onto the tracks on the North-South Line.
An official said that the incident took place at the Netaji Bhavan station at 11:38 pm. The man, yet to be identified, was later taken to a nearby hospital.
Metro services between Rabindra Sadan and Rabindra Sarobar stations were disrupted after the incident. However, they were restored at 12:40 pm.
The 32-km-long North-South Line of the Kolkata Metro, also known as the Blue Line, connects New Garia on the city's southern fringes to Dakshineshwar, which is in the north.
(With PTI inputs)