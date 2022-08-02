Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022
Mumbai Logs 329 New Coronavirus Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 1,955

This was the second time since July 16 when the financial capital has logged more than 300 COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour span. Also, the city has not reported any fresh coronavirus-linked fatality for the second day in a row.

Updated: 02 Aug 2022 9:30 pm

Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 329 new coronavirus cases, up from 164 a day ago, but no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the metropolis, the local civic body said.

With this, the overall tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 11,25,306, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,651, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin. This was the second time since July 16 when the financial capital has logged more than 300 COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour span. Also, the city has not reported any fresh coronavirus-linked fatality for the second day in a row.

On Monday, Mumbai had logged 164 cases and zero death. As per the bulletin, the new COVID-19 cases were detected after 5,785 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative count to 1,78,42,069. A day before, 6,689 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city.

Mumbai's overall tally of recuperated patients rose to 11,03,700 after 263 more people recovered from the respiratory illness, said the BMC. The city has a coronavirus recovery rate of 98.1 per cent and is now left with 1,955 active cases, the bulletin said. Of the 329 new COVID-19 cases, only 23 patients were symptomatic, it said.

The growth rate of COVID-19 stood at 0.023 per cent between July 26 and August 1, while the case doubling  rate of the infection was 3,003 days, said the bulletin.

(With PTI inputs)

