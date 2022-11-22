Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
Mumbai Logs 12 New Covid-19 Cases, Active Tally At 114

The toll remained unchanged at 19,743, while the count of recoveries reached 11,34,959 after 27 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, he said.

Updated: 22 Nov 2022 8:48 pm

Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 12 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 11,54,816, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. 

The toll remained unchanged at 19,743, while the count of recoveries reached 11,34,959 after 27 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, he said.

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, the city currently has 114 active cases and overall growth rate of cases between November 15 and 21 was 0.002 per cent.

At least 3,992 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the city to 1,85,35,990, it said.

The recovery rate stands at 98.3 per cent, while the doubling rate of cases is at 43,309 days, the bulletin said.

-With PTI Input

