Mumbai: Four Held For Duping Man Of Rs 5.14 Lakh Over Navratri 'Dandiya' Event Passes

Four persons were arrested for allegedly duping a man of Rs 5.14 lakh on the promise of getting him passes for the Navratri 'dandiya' event of renowned artiste Falguni Pathak in Borivali in north Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday.

As per the complaint filed on October 12 by the 20-year-old victim staying in Kandivali East, two persons took Rs 5.14 lakh from him and said they would get him passes for the event, the official informed.

"After he did not get passes, he approached MHB police station. A total of 87 CCTV clips were checked between Yoginagar in Borivali and Dahisar to nab two of the accused on Wednesday. Two of their associates were held on Thursday," he said.

-With PTI Input