Mumbai: Bird-Hit By Emirates Flight Kills Over 30 Flamingos, Carcasses Found Across Ghatkopar

A hit by an Emirates flight on Tuesday killed over 30 flamingos, leading to their carcasses getting recovered from different locations in Ghatkopar area of Maharashtra's Mumbai.
Various calls were received from people on Tuesday about the dead birds spotted at some places in Ghatkopar, said Pawan Sharma, founder of the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) and honorary wildlife warden with the forest department.
The forest department's mangrove cell along with the RAWW teams during a search operation found multiple dead flamingos in the area on Monday night, he said.
A Mumbai airport source cited in a Hindustan Times report said that EK 508, a Dubai-Mumbai Emirates flight, reported a bird hit on arrival at 9.18pm.
The flight, which suffered damages, landed safely at Mumbai airport.
Additional chief conservator of forests (Mangrove protection cell) SY Rama Rao said 36 flamingos carcasses were found in the area and a search has been launched to find out if more flamingos are killed, the report mentioned.
“The airport authorities have confirmed to us about the bird strike. This has happened closer to Laxmi Nagar [northern end of Ghatkopar East],” the report quoted Mangrove protection cell’s deputy conservator Deepak Khade as saying.
Prashant Bahadure, range forest officer of the mangrove protection cell, said he went to the airport but wasn't allowed entry, adding that the officials there told that the flamingos were hit by an Emirates flight.
"I went to the airport, but they didn’t allow me entry. The airport authorities have told us these flamingos were hit by an Emirates flight. We got a call from the local residents and the incident may have happened between 8.40 pm to 8.50 pm and our team was on spot at 9.15 pm,’ Bahadure said.