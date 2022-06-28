Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
Mumbai: 1 Dead, 11 Injured As Four Storey Building Collapses In Kurla

According to an official, a wing of the residential building, located in Kurla’s Naik Nagar Society, collapsed around midnight. The injured were shifted to civic hospitals in Ghatkopar and Sion

Representational Image PTI

Updated: 28 Jun 2022 8:44 am

Fire brigade oficials confirm death of a 30-year-old man while 11 others were injured after a four storey building collapsed in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Previously, twelve persons were rescued and 10 were feared trapped after a four storey building collapsed. 

According to an official, a wing of the residential building, located in Kurla’s Naik Nagar Society, collapsed around midnight while the connected wing was likely to collapse.

He also added that the injured were shifted to civic hospitals in Ghatkopar and Sion and a search operation is underway to look for more survivors.

Locals informed the fire brigade personnel that around 20-22 people were trapped under the debris, when they reached the spot after receiving a call about the incident, the official said.

Around a dozen fire engines were deployed at the spot besides two rescue vans and other fire brigade equipment, the official said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

