MPox Scare: Dedicated Ward For Isolation, 5 Allocated Beds, Ambulance | AIIMS Delhi Issues Guidelines

The guidelines also include quick identification of key symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, and characteristic skin lesions (maculopapular rash that may progress to vesicles and pustules).

According to the SOPs, all Monkeypox patients should be handled with strict infection control measures and the staff should use personal protective equipment (PPE) when dealing with them.

Besides, proper documentation of the patient's details, symptoms, and referral process should be maintained, the document added.