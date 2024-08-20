Mpox Explained: What Is It And Has It Reached U.S.? Here's Everything To Know

Fever and headache

Swollen lymph nodes

Exhaustion and body chills

Backache and body aches

Rash over the body

Blister-like lesions resembling chickenpox

The rash typically begins on the face and spreads to other parts of the body, including the hands, feet, chest, and genitals. The fluid-filled lesions go through various stages before drying out and falling off.

The incubation period, or the time between infection and the appearance of symptoms, usually ranges from 6 to 13 days but can extend from 5 to 21 days.

What Is The Treatment For Mpox?

Vaccines are available and recommended for those at higher risk of infection. The JYNNEOS vaccine, a two-dose series administered at least four weeks apart, provides protection against both clade I and clade II strains of the virus. The vaccine has proven to be highly effective, with less than 1% of fully vaccinated individuals becoming infected. Additionally, those who do contract the virus after vaccination tend to experience milder symptoms.

However, despite the availability of the vaccine, more than 75% of at-risk populations in the U.S. have not completed the full vaccination series. Many people who receive the first dose do not return for the second, reducing the vaccine's effectiveness.