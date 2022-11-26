Saturday, Nov 26, 2022
MP Sees Just One Covid-19 Case; Active Tally Now Nine

Updated: 26 Nov 2022 9:10 pm

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported one COVID-19 case, which took the tally in the state to 10,54,897, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,776, a health official said.

The recovery count stood at 10,44,112, leaving the state with nine active cases, the official informed.

With 2,534 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 3,02,16,381, he added.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,897, new cases – One, death toll 10,776, recoveries 10,44,112, active cases-Nine, number of tests so far 3,02,16,381.

-With PTI Input

National Active Covid Cases COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine COVID Restrictions Madhya Pradesh
