Saturday, Jul 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

MP Reports 219 Covid-19 Cases, One Death; Active Tally Stands At 1,435

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,47,796, new cases 219, death toll 10,747, recoveries 10,35,614, active cases 1435, number of tests so far 2,96,55,252.

undefined
New cases of Covid-19 in Maharashtra (Representational image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Jul 2022 10:55 pm

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,47,796 on Friday after the detection of 219 cases, while the death toll increased by one and stood at 10,747, an official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 2.6 per cent, he added.

The recovery count increased by 217 to touch 10,35,614, leaving the state with 1,435 active cases, the official informed.

Related stories

Chhattisgarh Sees 627 Covid-19 Cases, One Death; Active Tally Now 3,778

Meghalaya's Active Covid-19 Cases Rise To 461

Delhi Records 712 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, One Death; Positivity Rate Rises To 4.47 Percent

The number of tests in MP went up to 2,96,55,252 after 8,199 samples were examined during the day, he added.

A government release said 12,19,41,442 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,10,899 on Friday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,47,796, new cases 219, death toll 10,747, recoveries 10,35,614, active cases 1435, number of tests so far 2,96,55,252.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases COVID-19 Covid Deaths Covid Vaccine Madhya Pradesh Bhopal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ENG Vs SA, 2nd ODI, Live Cricket Score: Toss Delayed Due To Rain

ENG Vs SA, 2nd ODI, Live Cricket Score: Toss Delayed Due To Rain

Indian Finalists At Athletics Worlds 2022

Indian Finalists At Athletics Worlds 2022