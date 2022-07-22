MP Reports 219 Covid-19 Cases, One Death; Active Tally Stands At 1,435

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,47,796 on Friday after the detection of 219 cases, while the death toll increased by one and stood at 10,747, an official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 2.6 per cent, he added.

The recovery count increased by 217 to touch 10,35,614, leaving the state with 1,435 active cases, the official informed.

The number of tests in MP went up to 2,96,55,252 after 8,199 samples were examined during the day, he added.

A government release said 12,19,41,442 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,10,899 on Friday.

