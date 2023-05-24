Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

MP Minister Hits Out At Digvijaya Singh, Kamal Nath

Home National

MP Minister Hits Out At Digvijaya Singh, Kamal Nath

Kamal Patel, the agriculture minister of Madhya Pradesh, said Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath have lost "mental balance" as they grew older.

Congress leader Kamal Nath
MP Minister Hits Out At Digvijaya Singh, Kamal Nath PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 May 2023 9:23 pm

Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel on Wednesday took a dig at Congress veterans Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath, saying that both the leaders have lost their "mental balance" in old age.

"Both of them (Singh and Nath) has lost mental balance in old age. Their words will have no impact. The more they speak, the more damage will be done to the Congress," Patel told reporters.

Both Singh and Nath are former Madhya Pradesh chief ministers. While Singh is now a Rajya Sabha member, Nath, who was CM for 15 months before his government was toppled in March 2020, is currently the state unit president of the Congress. 

Assembly elections in MP are scheduled to be held by the end of this year. 

On falling onion prices in the Mandis of the state, the agriculture minister said, "Earlier, the prices of garlic were low, but this time these prices are good. The prices of crops are based on the formula of demand and supply."

Patel said the state government is surveying the damage caused to the crops of the farmers due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms and appropriate compensation would be given to them.

Advertisement

Tags

National Kamal Patel Agriculture Minister Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh Kamal Nath Mental Balance Rajya Sabha Congress
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

US Military Released Video Showing Close Call With Chinese Destroyer In Taiwan Strait

US Military Released Video Showing Close Call With Chinese Destroyer In Taiwan Strait

Salman Khan Brings 'Sexy Back' In New Shirtless Picture In Pool

Salman Khan Brings 'Sexy Back' In New Shirtless Picture In Pool