MP Minister Hits Out At Digvijaya Singh, Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel on Wednesday took a dig at Congress veterans Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath, saying that both the leaders have lost their "mental balance" in old age.

"Both of them (Singh and Nath) has lost mental balance in old age. Their words will have no impact. The more they speak, the more damage will be done to the Congress," Patel told reporters.

Both Singh and Nath are former Madhya Pradesh chief ministers. While Singh is now a Rajya Sabha member, Nath, who was CM for 15 months before his government was toppled in March 2020, is currently the state unit president of the Congress.

Assembly elections in MP are scheduled to be held by the end of this year.

On falling onion prices in the Mandis of the state, the agriculture minister said, "Earlier, the prices of garlic were low, but this time these prices are good. The prices of crops are based on the formula of demand and supply."

Patel said the state government is surveying the damage caused to the crops of the farmers due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms and appropriate compensation would be given to them.