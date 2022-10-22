Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
MP Minister Compares Rahul Gandhi To Specially Abled Performer; Cong Slams BJP For Insensitivity

Madhya Pradesh minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vishvas Sarang on Friday purportedly compared Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to `Kamo', a specially-abled performer. 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi PTI

Updated: 22 Oct 2022 7:31 am

Congress slammed the BJP for mocking the "Divyang artiste", and said the saffron party has been rattled by the success of Gandhi's `Bharat Jodo Yatra' campaign.

Sarang was addressing BJP workers in Ambaji town of Banaskantha district of Gujarat, 215 kilometers from here.

Kamo, also called `Kama', has become famous in Gujarat for his unique way of dancing and often appears as a celebrity guest at live events of folk singers. He appears to be suffering from Down's syndrome.

In a video circulated on social media, Sarang was heard mocking Rahul Gandhi by comparing him to Kamo.

"Who was that? Yes, Kamo...You can see from where Kamo has started his journey, saying 'Bharat Jodo'," the BJP leader said.

"He talks about Garibi Hatao but wears a T-shirt with a price tag of Rs 40,000," the MP minister further said. 

In a veiled attack on Sonia Gandhi, Sarang further said that "Kamo's mummy used to control 'Manmohan Singh' through a remote".

Reacting to the video, Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said, "The Kama is a Divyang (specially abled) artiste. BJP leaders are rattled and have lost their mental balance after watching lakhs of people joining Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra."

Assembly polls are likely to be held by the end of the year in Gujarat, where the BJP has been in power for close to three decades. 

(Inputs from PTI)

