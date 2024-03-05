Moving Towards More Comforts, Amenities Resulting In Environmental Imbalance: Chhattisgarh CM Sai

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday said moving towards a more luxurious and comfortable lifestyle has resulted in environmental imbalance and stressed on fixing a strategy to work towards nature conservation.

He was addressing the opening session of the two-day 'Chhattisgarh Climate Change Conclave 2024' jointly organised by the state's forest department and Chhattisgarh State Centre for Climate Change at a hotel here, a statement by the public relations department said.

Sai said climate change poses a huge problem before the entire world.