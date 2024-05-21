National

Mother Of Infant Rescued From Chennai Residential Apartment Dies By Suicide

According to Police, the woman resorted to the extreme step at her parent’s house in Karamadai.

33-year-old mother of an infant dies by suicide
info_icon

A 33-year-old mother of an infant, dramatically rescued recently from the sunshade of an apartment in Chennai, allegedly died by suicide as she was "deeply disturbed" following criticism over her alleged negligence.

A case was registered under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

“She has been deeply disturbed after her girl child accidentally slipped from her hands and fell onto the sunshade of the apartment where she was living with her husband in Thirumullaivoyal, Chennai,” a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

The woman was found lying unconscious at her parents’ house on May 18 and was immediately rushed to a hospital by her parents but was declared brought dead at the hospital.

Recently, a video of the eight-month-old child dramatically being rescued by the apartment residents holding a bedspread went viral in social media.

While a group waited below the sunshade of the first floor hoping to catch the girl unharmed, two men climbed onto the balcony and one of them grabbed the girl by her dress and brought her down safely, much to the relief of everyone

The woman reportedly faced criticism from certain quarters on social media for her alleged negligence. Many praised the residents for rescuing the child.

Following the incident on April 28, she came to her parents’ house here, police added.

