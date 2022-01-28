Friday, Jan 28, 2022
Most Of Recent Covid-19 Deaths In Delhi Were Of Unvaccinated Patients, With Comorbidities: Official

A little over 21 per cent of the 438 deaths reported in these two weeks were due to Covid-19, while the virus in rest of the cases was incidental, it said.

Majority of recent Covid-19 deaths in Delhi were of unvaccinated patients. -

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 11:12 am

Only 36 per cent of the 89 fatalities recorded in Delhi from January 13-15, in which Covid-19 was the primary cause of death, were vaccinated, according to official data.

"The daily deaths are analysed. The analysis between January 13 and January 25 showed that out of the total of 438 deaths recorded during the period, 94 were those where the virus was the primary cause of death."

"In 318 fatalities, the finding of the virus was incidental with the patients being those who had comorbidities and were ailing for a long time with kidney ailments, cancer, and lung diseases among others," the data stated.

"They were mostly end-stage patients and a majority of them were aged 60 and above," it said. "When we admit a patient in the hospital, they are tested for Covid-19 to see whether protocols are being followed," an official said.

Of the 94 fatalities where coronavirus was the primary reason, five were those who were not eligible for vaccination while 57 were unvaccinated and only 32 were partially or fully vaccinated. "Of the deceased, 64 per cent of patients were those who were eligible for inoculation but were not vaccinated,” he said.

According to the official, sufficient data was not available yet to ascertain whether these patients were infected with Omicron or not. "We have not received the entire genome sequencing data. Of course, Omicron would be there but we do not know the numbers," he mentioned.

So far in January, 637 Covid-19 fatalities have been reported. "The deaths where Covid-19 is reported in the patient are treated as coronavirus deaths. It is an established principle. We have a panel of experts and the analysis was done to see whether there was a pattern to the pneumonia which was typical of Covid-19 but it was found that the fatalities were among those who were end-stage patients," the official said.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been stressing that a majority of the patients that succumbed during due to infection this time had comorbidities. 

With inputs from PTI. 

