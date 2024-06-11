National

Monsoon Arrives In Gujarat Four Days Early This Year

The monsoon usually arrives in Gujarat by June 15, said Ramashray Yadav, scientist at IMD Ahmedabad.

Representational Image
Monsoon Arrives In Gujarat Four Days Early This Year | Photo: Representational Image
info_icon

The southwest monsoon had an early onset in Gujarat on Tuesday with its northern limit passing through Navsari district in southern part of the state, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The monsoon usually arrives in Gujarat by June 15, said Ramashray Yadav, scientist at IMD Ahmedabad.

"All the districts are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in the next two days," he added.

Several districts received rainfall ranging from 1-40 mm in isolated areas in 24 hours ending 6 am on Tuesday, the Gandhinagar-based State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said.

Santrampur in Mahisagar district and Morva Hadaf in Panchmahal received the highest 40 and 27 mm rainfall during this period, the SEOC said.

Light thunderstorm with lightning and surface wind of 30- 40 kmph (in gust) accompanied by light rain was very likely at isolated places in all the districts, the IMD said in its forecast.

The IMD has already said that India is likely to experience normal rainfall (92-108 percent of long period average of 166.9 mm) in June.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Sangli Man Booked For Duping Investors Of Rs 90.5 Lakh In Cryptocurrency Fraud
  2. Oxford University To Return Stolen 500-Year-Old Bronze Idol To India
  3. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: Amravati Will Be Sole Capital Of Andhra, Says Naidu; Major Power Outage In Delhi Due To Fire At Power Grid
  4. Delhi: Massive Electricity Outage After Fire Erupts At Power Grid In Uttar Pradesh
  5. JNU PG 2024 Merit List Out: Direct Link, Other Important Dates, Reservation Percentage | Details Inside
Entertainment News
  1. 'The Good Half' Trailer Review: Nick Jonas Deals With Grief And Healing In This Poignant Drama
  2. Anurag Kashyap Reacts To Abhay Deol's Accusations About Glorifying The Protagonist Of 'Dev D'
  3. Taylor Swift Will Not Be Starring In MCU's 'Deadpool And Wolverine'? Here's What We Know
  4. From Trekking To Scuba Diving, Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Share Highlights From Their Fun-Filled Fiji Vacation
  5. Anurag Kashyap Reveals The Real Reason Behind Why He Supports 'Animal' Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Sports News
  1. International Sports News Today LIVE: India Take On Qatar In FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier
  2. BWF Rankings: Satwik, Chirag Lose No.1 Spot; Slip To Third In Latest List
  3. Sangram Singh Set To Become First Indian Male Wrestler To Join MMA
  4. Euro 2024: A Complete Visual Guide To Stadiums Across Germany
  5. Euro 2024: Prince William Meets ENG Football Team - In Pics
World News
  1. Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima, 9 Others Die In Plane Crash
  2. Competitors, Some In Barbie Costumes, Arrive For Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival
  3. Italy Set To Host 50th G7 Summit On June 13; PM Modi, Saudi's MBS And More To Attend | Details
  4. Elon Musk Criticises Apple-Open AI Deal, Shares Iconic Indian Meme
  5. Promotion Of Violence Never Acceptable: Canadian Envoy On Indira Float In Greater Toronto
Latest Stories
  1. 'Kota Factory 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar And Tillotama Shome Unite To Reinvigorate Students For The Biggest Exam
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Indian Rifle And Pistol Shooting Squad Announced - Check Full List
  3. Kannada Actor Darshan Detained For Alleged Involvement In Murder Case
  4. Multi-Drug Resistant 'Superbug' On Space Station Sparks Health Concerns For Sunita Williams, Other Astronauts
  5. Meena Kumari's Stepson Slams Sharmin Segal For Comparing Her Performance In 'Heeramandi' With 'Pakeezah'
  6. International Sports News Today LIVE: India Take On Qatar In FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier
  7. Apple Introduces 'Apple Intelligence': Your iPhone and Mac Just Got Smarter! Here's How
  8. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: Amravati Will Be Sole Capital Of Andhra, Says Naidu; Major Power Outage In Delhi Due To Fire At Power Grid