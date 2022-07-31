Sunday, Jul 31, 2022
Mohan Bhagwat To Address Concluding Meet Of Madhya Pradesh RSS Camp

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will arrive in Bhopal to address the concluding day meet of the Vishwa Sangh Shiksha Varg on August 7.

In this file photo, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses a gathering during the three day National Convention of Laghu Udyog Bharti, in Nagpur of Maharashtra.

Updated: 31 Jul 2022 4:14 pm

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will on August 7 address the concluding meet of a training camp in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal organised to infuse Indian values in Hindus living abroad, an RSS functionary said on Sunday.

Bhagwat will arrive in Bhopal to address the concluding day meet of the Vishwa Sangh Shiksha Varg on August 7, he said.

Vishwa Niketan organises such camps to inculcate Indian values and culture in Hindus living abroad every two or three years in India, and Bhopal had been chosen for the meet this time around, the functionary said.

The training camp began on July 17 and will conclude on August 7, he added.

(With PTI inputs)
 

