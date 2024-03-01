Modi Government Greenlights Entry Of 25 Private Sector Specialists Into Key Government Roles

The Modi government is set to welcome 25 private sector specialists into key roles within the Centre. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its nod for the appointment of three joint secretaries and 22 directors/deputy secretaries across various central government departments.
Traditionally occupied by officers from the all-India services like IAS, IPS, IFoS, and other Group A services, the current appointments mark a departure from the norm. This initiative, known as the lateral entry mode, aims to infuse fresh perspectives and talents into the government system.
The lateral entry scheme, initiated in 2018, focuses on recruiting individuals at the joint secretary, director, and deputy secretary levels—crucial positions influencing policy-making. Those selected through this process seamlessly integrate into the government structure.
The Personnel Ministry, in June 2018, opened applications for 10 joint secretary-rank posts through lateral entry, a pioneering move. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted the recruitment, and in October 2021, recommended 31 candidates for joint secretaries (3), directors (19), and deputy secretaries (9) in various central government departments.
Currently, 38 private sector specialists, including 10 joint secretaries and 28 directors/deputy secretaries, have joined the government under this scheme. Among them, eight joint secretaries, 16 directors, and nine deputy secretaries are actively contributing to key government departments. It's worth noting that two joint secretaries have already completed their full three-year tenure.