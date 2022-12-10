Saturday, Dec 10, 2022
Mob Of Nearly 100 Men Kidnaps Woman From Home In Telangana, Video Goes Viral

Mob Of Nearly 100 Men Kidnaps Woman From Home In Telangana, Video Goes Viral

Vaishali was kidnapped from her house in Adibatla village near Hyderabad. Her parents alleged that around 100 youths barged into their house, forcibly took their daughter away and vandalised the house.

Video grab of the footage of a mob barging into the woman's house.
Video grab of the footage of a mob barging into the woman's house. ANI/Twitter

Updated: 10 Dec 2022 12:38 pm

In a chilling video, a 24-year-old woman was seen being kidnapped by a mob of nearly 100 men in Telangana on Friday the day of her engagement. However, she was later rescued after hour-long operations. 

According to the news agency ANI, Vaishali was kidnapped from her house in Adibatla village near Hyderabad. Her parents alleged that around 100 youths barged into their house, forcibly took their daughter away and vandalised the house.

Reddy, a BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) graduate had been working as a house surgeon. The video shows at least 30 men could be seen in the video, vandalising the house, smashing car windows, dragging a man out of the house and beating him up with sticks and rods.

Telangana Police has registered a case in the matter and an investigation is underway.

According to a report by NDTV, the woman's family has accused a man named Naveen Reddy, who had allegedly been harassing the woman to marry her, of leading the mob and kidnapping her.

