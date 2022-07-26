Tuesday, Jul 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mizoram Reports 197 New Covid-19 Cases

Mizoram currently has 914 active Covid-19 cases while 2,30,289 people have recovered from the infection, including 187 on Monday.

undefined
Covid-19 cases

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jul 2022 10:49 am

Mizoram reported 197 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, 10 more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 2,31,911, an official said.

The fresh cases were reported from 10 districts with Aizawl registering the highest at 97, followed by Lunglei (39) and Saitual (14), he said. The single-day positivity rate dipped to 25.29 per cent from 57.14 per cent the previous day, he said. 

The Covid-19 death toll in the state remained at 708 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours. Mizoram currently has 914 active Covid-19 cases while 2,30,289 people have recovered from the infection, including 187 on Monday.

Related stories

Covid-19 Update: India Reports 14,830 Fresh Infections, Active Caseload Below 150,000

Thane Records 60 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Tally Over 900

Telangana Registers 581 New Covid-19 Cases

The Covid-19 recovery rate now is 99.30 per cent and the death rate is 0.30 per cent. The state has tested more than 19.49 lakh samples for Covid-19, including 779 on Monday.

A total of 16,56,899 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, including 8,69,711  first doses, 7,25,906 second doses and 61,282 precaution doses have been administered so far till Monday, according to the state health department. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Mizoram COVID-19 Active Covid-19 Cases Health Department COVID-19 Vaccine Death Toll Unchanged Covid-19 Cases
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Nitish Kumar Tests Positive For Covid19

Nitish Kumar Tests Positive For Covid19

WI Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Start Favourites

WI Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Start Favourites