Saturday, Jun 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mizoram Police arrests woman from Airport

The woman was wanted by the DRI in a case registered in connection with the recovery of 3,900 poppy seeds, 4.1 lakh sticks of foreign cigarette and cosmetics worth Rs 1.5 crore from her residence recently

Mizoram Police arrests woman from Airport
Court Denies Pre-arrest Bail To BJP Leader Ganesh Naik

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Jun 2022 12:33 pm

Mizoram Police arrested a 25-year old woman wanted by the DRI at Lengpui airport here, an officer said.  Acting on specific input, the police arrested the woman, a resident of Bawngkawn neighbourhood in Aizawl upon her arrival at the airport from Kolkata on Friday. She was handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence for further legal action, the officer said.  The woman was wanted by the DRI in a case registered in connection with the recovery of 3,900 poppy seeds, 4.1 lakh sticks of foreign cigarette and cosmetics worth Rs 1.5 crore from her residence recently, police said.

Tags

National Mizoram Mizoram Police DRI Lengpui Directorate Of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Lengpui Airport Kolkata Aizawl
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

World Of Translations | Beyond Booker: Our World In Their Words

World Of Translations | Beyond Booker: Our World In Their Words

Anusha Dandekar Clarifies She Did Not Adopt A Baby Girl

Anusha Dandekar Clarifies She Did Not Adopt A Baby Girl