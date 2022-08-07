Sunday, Aug 07, 2022
Mizoram Logs 148 More Covid-19 Cases

Mizoram reported 148 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, 33 less than the previous day, as the state’s tally mounted to 2,34,080, a health department official said.

After Covid-19 and monkeypox, Kerala is reporting a rise in tomato fever patients.

Updated: 07 Aug 2022 6:17 pm

The death toll remained unchanged at 711, he said. 

Lunglei district reported the highest number of new cases at 53, followed by Khawzawl (27) and Serchhip (15).

Mizoram now has 1,175 active cases, while 2,32,194 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

The single-day positivity rate stood at 33.71 percent.

The state has thus far tested 19.58 lakh samples for COVID-19, and administered 16,73,256 doses of vaccines, he added.

(Inputs from PTI)

