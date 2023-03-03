Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Minor's Cheek Burnt With Cigarette, Case Registered: Police

Minor's Cheek Burnt With Cigarette, Case Registered: Police

Presently, the boy is staying with his mother at Madangir here, they added. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said in his statement, the boy said that the incident took place when he was staying with his father, aunt and 26-year-old cousin. 

Minor alleged that his cheek was burnt with a cigarette by REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE-FILE

Updated: 03 Mar 2023 5:12 pm

The police have lodged a case after a seven-year-old boy alleged that his cheek was burnt with a cigarette by his cousin in south Delhi's Neb Sari area, officials said on Friday. The incident was reported to the police on February 28, they said, adding that a case under relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act has been registered.

Police said since the boy's parents are going through a divorce procedure, the child stays alternatively with his mother and father for a period of three months each as per court orders. After conducting the medical examination, the boy was counselled and produced before the Child Welfare Committee which gave his custody to his mother, according to the police. 

He alleged that his cheek was burnt by his cousin with a cigarette on December 29, 2022, at his father house siatuated at Anupam Garden in Sainik Farm, the DCP said. However, the child did not tell anybody about the incident due to fear. However, on February 27, the boy narrated the incident to his tuition teacher, she added. 

Thereafter, his mother took the child to a doctor and approached the police, officials said. "Since a matrimonial dispute was going on between the husband-wife, as per court's order, the child used to alternatively live with his mother for three months and thereafter with his father for the next three months. 

"When the incident took place, the boy was at his father's place and after the matter came to light, the custody of the child was given to his mother," the DCP said.

