Home National

Minister Announces Rs 2 Crore To Each Of 19 Award-Winning Municipalities

KTR said it is a matter of pride that Telangana got the second largest number of awards in the country and the achievements reflect Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s vision to achieve results by drawing meaningful plans. 

Updated: 04 Oct 2022 8:57 pm

Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday announced that the 19 Municipalities from the State, which have won awards in Swachh Survekshan-2022, Indian Swachhata League (ISL), would be sanctioned Rs 2 crore each as a mark of  encouragement. 

Addressing the civic officials who gathered here, the  Minister said the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration would provide guidance on where the funds have to be spent.

He said he personally believes the funds have to be spent on sanitation. Mayors, Additional Collectors (Local Bodies), chairpersons, Commissioners, environmental engineers, and others have participated in the meeting. 

A total of 16 urban local bodies (ULBs) from Telangana bagged Swachh Survekshan Awards-2022.  The State got the second largest number of the awards.  And three municipalities secured awards in the Indian Swachhata League (ILS).

He gave credit for the national recognition of the collective efforts of the MA & UD Department starting with sanitation workers at the ground- level to officials at the State- level who have worked in tandem.

KTR announced that the chairpersons, Commissioners, and Additional Collectors of the 19 Municipalities would be sent on a study tour to the Municipalities outside Telangana to study the best practices there. 

Also, he said that 10 top performing and zealous officials from these 19 Telangana Municipalities would be sent on a study tour of Japan and Singapore. 

(With PTI Inputs)

