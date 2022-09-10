Saturday, Sep 10, 2022
Minimum Temperature In Delhi Recorded At 27.6 Degrees Celsius, Light Rain Likely

The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, and the maximum is expected to settle around 36 degrees Celsius, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said.

Delhi weather forecast.(Representational image)
Delhi weather forecast.(Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Sep 2022 10:27 am

Delhiites might get some respite from the prevailing humid weather conditions as light rainfall is expected on Saturday, according to the weather department here.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, and the maximum is expected to settle around 36 degrees Celsius, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said.

Relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 82 per cent, it showed.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'moderate' (104) category around 9 am, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(With PTI Inputs)

