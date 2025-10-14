Militant Arrested, Large Cache Of Arms Recovered In Manipur Operations

Security forces in Manipur arrested a militant and recovered a significant quantity of arms and ammunition.
Security forces in Manipur arrested a militant and recovered a significant quantity of arms and ammunition during separate operations conducted on Monday, police said on Tuesday.
In one operation, an active member of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) was apprehended in the Patsoi area of Imphal West district, PTI reported. The arrested individual has been identified as 24-year-old Naorem Thembung, according to a statement from the police.
Meanwhile, a raid in the Nepali Basti area of Churachandpur district led to the seizure of various weapons, including two single-barrel rifles, two country-made grenades, three improvised shells, eight mortars, and 25 rounds of ammunition.
In a separate operation along Keipha Road in Bishnupur district, security forces recovered a .303 sniper rifle with a magazine, a telescope, a country-made firearm, two single-barrel rifles, a .32 calibre country-made pistol with a magazine, and five bulletproof plates.
Further recovery efforts in the Phubala Mamang Pat area of Bishnupur district resulted in the seizure of an INSAS light machine gun (LMG) with a magazine, an SBBL gun, a Chinese-made grenade, and additional ammunition, the police statement added.
With PTI inputs