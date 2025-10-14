Militant Arrested, Large Cache Of Arms Recovered In Manipur Operations

The arrested individual has been identified as 24-year-old Naorem Thembung.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Militant Arrested, Large Cache Of Arms Recovered In Manipur Operations
Representative image Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Security forces in Manipur arrested a militant and recovered a significant quantity of arms and ammunition.

  • In one operation, an active member of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) was apprehended in the Patsoi area of Imphal West district.

  • Further recovery efforts in the Phubala Mamang Pat area of Bishnupur district resulted in the seizure of an INSAS light machine gun.

Security forces in Manipur arrested a militant and recovered a significant quantity of arms and ammunition during separate operations conducted on Monday, police said on Tuesday.

In one operation, an active member of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) was apprehended in the Patsoi area of Imphal West district, PTI reported. The arrested individual has been identified as 24-year-old Naorem Thembung, according to a statement from the police.

Meanwhile, a raid in the Nepali Basti area of Churachandpur district led to the seizure of various weapons, including two single-barrel rifles, two country-made grenades, three improvised shells, eight mortars, and 25 rounds of ammunition.

Manipur: Three Militants Arrested; Bomb Diffused - File Photo
Six Militants Arrested In Manipur; Arms Cache Seized In Imphal East

BY Outlook News Desk

In a separate operation along Keipha Road in Bishnupur district, security forces recovered a .303 sniper rifle with a magazine, a telescope, a country-made firearm, two single-barrel rifles, a .32 calibre country-made pistol with a magazine, and five bulletproof plates.

Further recovery efforts in the Phubala Mamang Pat area of Bishnupur district resulted in the seizure of an INSAS light machine gun (LMG) with a magazine, an SBBL gun, a Chinese-made grenade, and additional ammunition, the police statement added.

Related Content
Related Content

With PTI inputs

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3: De Zorzi Continues To Fight As SA Go 7 Down In Lahore

  2. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5: KL Rahul Steers India To Seven-Wicket Win As Hosts Sweep West Indies 2-0

  3. India Vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 5 Live Streaming, Hourly Weather Forecast: Will It Rain In Delhi Today?

  4. ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super Six Points System Explained

  5. T20 World Cup Asia Pacific Qualifiers Super Six: Five Star Lamichhane Keeps Nepal Perfect

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  2. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  3. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  4. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  2. Change Doesn’t happen Without Political Parties: Kannan Gopinathan On Joining Congress

  3. From Swayamsevak To Ambedkarite: Bhanwar Meghwanshi On His Break from the RSS

  4. Day In Pics: October 13, 2025

  5. Bollywood’s Unholy Capitulation To The Right Through Its Music

Entertainment News

  1. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  2. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  3. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  4. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  5. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Trump Takes A Victory Lap In The Middle East After “Historic Breakthrough”

  2. Israel-Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Releases 20 Israeli Hostages In First Phase Of Deal

  3. Afghanistan Halts Border Clash With Pakistan After Gulf Nations’ Request

  4. László Krasznahorkai Wins Nobel Prize In Literature 2025

  5. China Urges Pakistan And Afghanistan To Ease Border Tensions Through Dialogue

Latest Stories

  1. Nepalese Student Bipin Joshi Confirmed Dead After Hamas Hostage Crisis

  2. Haryana on High Alert After IPS Officer Y Puram Kumar’s Alleged Suicide

  3. Militant Arrested, Large Cache Of Arms Recovered In Manipur Operations

  4. 2025 Korea Drama Awards Full Winners List: Byeon Woo Seok, Park Bo Young, Chung Su Bin And Others Win Big

  5. India Vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 5: See Best Photos From Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium

  6. Horoscope Today, October 14, 2025: Predictions for Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  7. RSS's Three-Point Approach For The North-East

  8. How Will The RSS Align Its Philosophy Of Cultural Homogeneity With Adivasi Identities?