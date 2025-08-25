Mehbooba Mufti Urges Shifting J&K Prisoners Back From Outside Jails

Mehbooba Mufti urged the government to shift J&K prisoners lodged outside back to local prisons.
She said families face financial and logistical hardships in visiting detainees, while trials remain delayed.
Mufti appealed for an all-party initiative to press the Centre, citing poor health of senior leaders like Shabbir Shah.
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti on Monday urged the government to relocate prisoners from the Union Territory who are currently lodged in jails outside J&K, arguing that it would ease the burden on families and ensure faster trials.
Speaking to reporters, as cited by PTi, Mufti highlighted that many detainees — including senior political leaders as well as ordinary youth — continue to remain incarcerated for years without convictions.
“Our prisoners do not get parole, furlough, or bail, while even hardened criminals elsewhere secure these rights,” she said, stressing that families of detainees, particularly those from poor backgrounds, are unable to afford travel to meet their loved ones in faraway prisons.
According to the Hindu, alling for a humanitarian approach, Mufti appealed that the matter be addressed beyond politics. “If release is not possible, at least shift them back to local prisons. This will make court hearings faster and allow families to meet them,” she said.
The PDP chief recalled a resolution earlier moved by her party in the Assembly, and urged National Conference leader Omar Abdullah along with other political parties to press the Centre collectively. “If you cannot release them, then meet the Home Minister and demand their return. An all-party delegation or ministers should also visit these jails to assess the condition of prisoners,” she suggested.
Citing the poor health of senior detainees like Shabbir Shah, Mufti warned that the plight of ordinary prisoners is even more precarious.