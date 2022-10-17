Monday, Oct 17, 2022
Mehbooba Mufti Accuses BJP Of Helping Corporate Friends

Jammu And Kashmir: Former CM Mehbooba Mufti was reacting to the remarks of traders in Jammu who allege that the opening of Reliance stores will prove fatal for the local businesses.

Mehbooba Mufti in Jammu
Mehbooba Mufti in Jammu. Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Oct 2022 8:24 pm

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Monday accused the BJP of taking “detrimental” steps to benefit its corporate friends at the cost of the local economy and traders in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Anti Jammu policies which started with ending Darbar move have been followed with another blow to business community in Jammu. Such detrimental steps are taken to benefit BJPs corporate friends at the cost of the local economy & traders,’ Mufti said in a tweet.

She was reacting to the remarks of traders in Jammu who allege that the opening of Reliance stores will prove fatal for the local businesses. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

