Meghalaya CM Sangma Hopes To Hold Peace Talks With Militant Group HNLC

The HNLC is an insurgent group and operates in Meghalaya's Khasi and Jayantia hills region. The group was allegedly involved in many violent incidents in the past.

Updated: 16 Feb 2022 8:50 pm

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in his meeting with Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, discussed the prospects of holding peace talks with insurgent group Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC).

The meeting came in the wake of the HNLC conveying its willingness to participate in unconditional talks to resolve their demands within the parameters of the Constitution.

"We received a letter from the HNLC a few days ago expressing willingness to hold peace talks with the government. The offer is unconditional and they are ready to hold the dialogue within the parameters of the Constitution," Sangma told reporters here after his half-an-hour-long meeting with Bhalla.

He said it was a "very good" step and he was hopeful that peace dialogues could be held with the HNLC to resolve the group's demands and peace is restored in Meghalaya, in the Northeast as well as the entire country.

"A welcome step and we want it to take forward since it is an offer of unconditional talks," he said, adding efforts will be made to resolve the issue in an amicable way.

Sangma said the central government has held peace talks with several groups in the Northeast and solutions were found. He said peace and development should go together as this was the approach of the central government.

( With PTI Inputs)

Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), Separatism/Militancy/Insurgency Meghalaya Chief Minister Ajay Bhalla Conrad Sangma India Meghalaya
