Saturday, Feb 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Media Report On Excess Covid Deaths In India 'Purely Speculative': Govt

The registration of deaths in the country is done under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act (RBD Act, 1969) by functionaries appointed by the state governments.

Media Report On Excess Covid Deaths In India 'Purely Speculative': Govt
A BMC health worker collects swab sample of an outstation passenger for COVID-19 test. PTI Photo/Shashank Parade

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Feb 2022 9:20 am

The government told Lok Sabha on Friday that the report by an international magazine claiming that India's COVID-19 deaths were more than the number officially recorded was "purely speculative".

In written reply to a question, Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said the international magazine in its report in January 2022 speculated excess deaths than the official number of COVID-19 fatalities.

Related stories

COVID-19: 3,976 New Cases In Karnataka, 41 Deaths

Covid: 977 New Cases, 12 More Deaths In Delhi; Positivity Rate Down To 1.73 Per Cent

Mumbai Sees 367 COVID-19 Cases; 5th Consecutive Day When Tally Addition Less Than 500

"The report was purely speculative that made use of non-validated methodology for calculating estimates of excess mortality and lacked any peer reviewed scientific data," she said. The report by Project: Jeevan Raksha released in October 2021 suffered from a similar lack of scientific rigour, the minister said.

India has a robust Civil Registration System (CRS) and Sample Registration System (SRS) which predates the COVID-19 pandemic and covers all states and union territories, she stated.

In the context of COVID-19 pandemic, detailed guidelines for reporting of deaths have been issued by the Union Health Ministry to all states and UTs. Accordingly, all states and UTs report cases and deaths to the Union Health Ministry on a regular basis. Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) on 10th May 2020 issued guidance for appropriate recording of COVID-19-related deaths in India, Pawar said.

States and union territories were also provided with a proforma for taking death audits in this regard. They have been urged through formal communications, multiple video conferences and through deployment of central teams for correct recording of deaths in accordance with laid down guidelines, the minister said.

With inputs from PTI. 

Tags

National Covid Deaths COVID Fatalities Union Health Ministry Indian Council For Medical Research (ICMR) Lok Sabha New Delhi
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Bengal: Banners With Vajpayee, Advani’s Photo Seek Votes For Didi In Siliguri

Bengal: Banners With Vajpayee, Advani’s Photo Seek Votes For Didi In Siliguri

Covid-19 : India Logs 50,407 New Coronavirus Cases, 804 Fatalities

Ensure Sufficient Coal For State Power Plants: Gehlot To Officials

Son Of MoS (Home) Moves HC For Getting Corrected His Bail Order

Delhi Records Minimum Temperature Of 8 Degrees Celsius

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Indian players pose with the winners trophy after their win in the third one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad. India won the series 3-0.

IND Vs WI: India Beat West Indies By 96 Runs In Third ODI, Complete 3-0 Series Whitewash

A Ukrainian tank moves during military drills close to Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Ready For Survival

Candombe dancers perform during

Siren Of The South

Tulips bloom inside the premises of Mughal Garden, ahead of its opening for general public, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

Spring Is In The Air

No entry for empathy, dissent & justice

Crimson Harvest: Artworks That Captured The Tragedy At Lakhimpur Kheri