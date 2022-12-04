MCD Polls: Voters Greeted With Flowers At A Polling Booth In Fatehpuri

Voters were greeted with flowers at a polling booth in Chandni Chowk's Fatehpuri as they voted in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls on Sunday.

Police personnel stationed at the booth in Galli Haider Quli handed over rose and marigold flowers to those who came to vote at 8 am when the voting began.

"We gave flowers to those who arrived at 8 am to exercise their right. This was our way of saying thank you to them," said police personnel stationed there.

Voting began for the high-stakes civic polls in Delhi at 8 am on Sunday. The election is largely being seen as a three-way contest among the AAP, BJP, and Congress.

Election officials said nearly 50 per cent polling was reported by 5.30 pm when the scheduled voting time ended. However, the figure is likely to rise as many people who reported before 5.30 pm and were queued up at the polling booths were casting their votes.

The counting of votes will be taken up on December 7.