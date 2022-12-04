Sunday, Dec 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

MCD Polls: Voters Greeted With Flowers At A Polling Booth In Fatehpuri

Home National

MCD Polls: Voters Greeted With Flowers At A Polling Booth In Fatehpuri

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls took place on Sunday in Chandni Chowk's Fatehpuri, where voters were greeted with flowers.

Voting underway for MCD polls
Voting underway for MCD polls Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Dec 2022 10:21 pm

Voters were greeted with flowers at a polling booth in Chandni Chowk's Fatehpuri as they voted in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls on Sunday.

Police personnel stationed at the booth in Galli Haider Quli handed over rose and marigold flowers to those who came to vote at 8 am when the voting began.

"We gave flowers to those who arrived at 8 am to exercise their right. This was our way of saying thank you to them," said police personnel stationed there.

Voting began for the high-stakes civic polls in Delhi at 8 am on Sunday. The election is largely being seen as a three-way contest among the AAP, BJP, and Congress.

Election officials said nearly 50 per cent polling was reported by 5.30 pm when the scheduled voting time ended. However, the figure is likely to rise as many people who reported before 5.30 pm and were queued up at the polling booths were casting their votes.

The counting of votes will be taken up on December 7. 

Tags

National MCD Polls Chandni Chowk Fatehpuri AAP BJP Congress Polling Booths Election
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Insure Your Special Day Through A Wedding Insurance

Insure Your Special Day Through A Wedding Insurance

'Bigg Boss 16' Host Salman Khan Scolds Archana Gautam

'Bigg Boss 16' Host Salman Khan Scolds Archana Gautam