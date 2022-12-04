MCD Poll: Congress Chief Unable To Vote After Finding Name Missing From Electoral Rolls

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar Chaudhary could not cast his vote in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections on Sunday after finding out that his name was missing from the electoral rolls.

While a delegation of Delhi Congress leaders filed a complaint with the State Election Commission alleging foul play, authorities said the electoral rolls are prepared by the Election Commission of India and the Delhi State Election Commission has no jurisdiction to make any additions or deletions.

"My name is neither on the voters' list nor on the deleted list. My wife has voted," Kumar said at a polling booth in east Delhi's Dallupura. Kumar, a former MLA, went to cast his vote at Ward No 193-Kondly, and found his name missing from the electoral roll.

The complaint submitted by the Delhi Congress alleged that Chaudhary's name was "intentionally" removed from the electoral roll, but not deleted which points towards foul play.

"The BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party have tried to destroy the democratic system of a citizen's right to vote and elect a democratic government. "We demand that a thorough probe be ordered against the Returning Officer and suitable action should be taken against the erring officers," the complaint said.

Responding to the complaint, the SEC said, the electoral rolls are prepared, revised and additions/deletions are made therein by the Election Commission of India under Sec 20.21 and 22.

"The State Election Commission, Delhi, has merely adopted the Electoral Roll prepared by Election Commission of India for conduct of elections to Municipal Corporation of Delhi and as such the State Election Commission, Delhi, has no jurisdiction to make any additions or deletions therein," it said.

