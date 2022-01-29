Saturday, Jan 29, 2022
Mayawati To Address Public Meet In Punjab On February 8

BSP is fighting on 20 seats in the 117-member assembly and the SAD has fielded its candidates on the remaining seats.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati - PTI

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 12:12 pm

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supreme Mayawati will address a public meeting in Nawanshahr on February 8 ahead of the Punjab assembly polls, a party leader said on Friday. BSP's Punjab President Jasveer Garhi also said that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) -BSP alliance will form the next government in Punjab with a clear majority.

"The Congress will be wiped out in the state. The BSP-SAD alliance would free Punjab from the misrule of the Congress party with a victory in the February 20 assembly elections," Garhi said. BSP is fighting on 20 seats in the 117-member assembly and the SAD has fielded its candidates on the remaining seats.

Garhi said Punjab has a special place in Mayawati’s heart and that  BSP founder, late Kanshi Ram, also belonged to Punjab. "The Congress is in a state of worry over the decision of BSP to field candidates on 20 assembly seats," he said in a statement. He alleged that Congress government has failed on all fronts.

He also said that people of Punjab are eagerly awaiting the polls to end Congress' “misrule” in the state. "The welfare of the people has been neglected due to the discord between the Congress leaders," he claimed. He said that Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is repeatedly visiting Doaba, which is a sign of his nervousness. Punjab's Doaba region has a sizable population of the Scheduled Castes community.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National BSP Mayawati Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi Punjab Polls
