Sunday, Jun 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Massive Operation Launched To Trace Two Missing Army Soldiers In Northeast Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh: Naik Prakash Singh and Lance Naik Harender Singh, deployed in a forward post, are presumed to have accidentally fallen into a river, said Defence spokesperson.

Massive Operation Launched To Trace Two Missing Army Soldiers In Northeast Arunachal Pradesh
Search operation launched to trace missing soldiers.(File photo-Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Jun 2022 7:20 pm

A massive search operation was underway in the forward areas of Anjaw district in Arunachal Pradesh by the Indian Army to find the two soldiers who went missing on May 28, a defence spokesperson said on Sunday.

Naik Prakash Singh and Lance Naik Harender Singh, deployed in a forward post, are presumed to have accidentally fallen into a river, spokesperson Lt Col Amrinder Singh Walia said in a statement.

Despite an immediate and extensive search, including aerial reconnaissance and tracker dogs being pressed into action, they could not be located, he said.

The search operations are continuing for the last two weeks, he added.

Related stories

Nagaland Killings: SIT Charges 30 Army Personnel, Says SOPs, Rules Of Engagement Not Followed

Army Chief' Inspects Security Along LAC In Himachal & Uttarakhand

Curfew Imposed In J&K’s Bhaderwah Over Attempts Of Communal Clashes, Army Called In For Flag March

A court of inquiry to investigate the incident has been convened by the Army.

The families of the two soldiers, natives of Uttarakhand, are being regularly updated on the situation, the spokesperson said.

(With PTI inputs) 
 

Tags

National India Northeast Arunachal Pradesh Itanagar Army Soldiers Missing Defence Search Operation Uttarakhand
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of Austria Vs France: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A1 Match Live

Live Streaming Of Austria Vs France: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A1 Match Live

SL Vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Preview, Streaming

SL Vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Preview, Streaming