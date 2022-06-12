Massive Operation Launched To Trace Two Missing Army Soldiers In Northeast Arunachal Pradesh

A massive search operation was underway in the forward areas of Anjaw district in Arunachal Pradesh by the Indian Army to find the two soldiers who went missing on May 28, a defence spokesperson said on Sunday.

Naik Prakash Singh and Lance Naik Harender Singh, deployed in a forward post, are presumed to have accidentally fallen into a river, spokesperson Lt Col Amrinder Singh Walia said in a statement.

Despite an immediate and extensive search, including aerial reconnaissance and tracker dogs being pressed into action, they could not be located, he said.

The search operations are continuing for the last two weeks, he added.

A court of inquiry to investigate the incident has been convened by the Army.

The families of the two soldiers, natives of Uttarakhand, are being regularly updated on the situation, the spokesperson said.

(With PTI inputs)

