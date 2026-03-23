Manipur: Mob tries to barge into Kuki Zo Council chairman's residence, armed men open blank fire

Summary of this article
Protesters gathered and threw stones at the chairman’s house, later attempting to break in, alleging that militants were present inside the property.
Authorities used tear gas to disperse the crowd during the day, while armed men fired blank rounds at night when agitators again tried to enter the residence.
Demonstrators also burned tyres in nearby Tuibong, with security forces taking additional action to restore order and prevent further escalation.
A mob tried to barge into the residence of Kuki Zo Council chairman H. Thanglet in Manipur's Churachandpur town, following which armed men opened blank fire to disperse them, officials said.
The incident took place on Sunday night after youths protested the reported presence of militants in the chairman's house in the district headquarters.
They pelted his residence with stones in the afternoon and even tried to barge into it but security forces prevented them by firing tear gas shells to disperse the youths, the officials said.
However, on Sunday night, the youths again attempted to barge into the chairman's residence, following which armed men opened blank fire to prevent them, they said.
Some agitators also burnt tyres in Tuibong area near Churachandpur town but security forces dispersed them by firing tear gas shells, the officials added.