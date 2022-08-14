Sunday, Aug 14, 2022
Manipur: Militant Attack Prevented, Seven Militants Arrested

Two pistols with magazine, 35 live 9 mm rounds, and two hand grenades were also seized in police action ahead of Independence Day.

Representative image
Representative image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Aug 2022 3:39 pm

Seven armed militants of the banned People's Liberation Army (PLA) were arrested from different parts of Manipur ahead of Independence Day, police said on Sunday.

The Assam Rifles received inputs on Saturday morning about a plot to target government installations and security forces with explosives during the Independence Day celebrations, Superintendent of Police of Thoubal district H Jogeshchandra said at a press conference. 

"A joint team of Thoubal district police and 16 Assam Rifles rushed to Yairipok Bazaar, cordoned off the area and began a search operation," he said.

"Similar operations were also carried out at multiple places in Imphal East, Imphal West, Kakching and Thoubal districts," he said.

The security forces arrested seven militants, and also held a minor with weapons and explosives, the officer said. 

"Following investigations, it was revealed they have been targetting non-locals in the valley districts, and were involved in the killing of two non-locals in June and July at Kakching and Andro Huikap, respectively," he said.

A 9 mm pistol with magazine, a Berreta pistol with magazine, 35 live 9 mm rounds and two hand grenades were seized, Jogeshchandra said.

The operation is continuing in different parts of the state ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, police said, adding that security has been beefed up.

National Manipur Northeast India People Liberation Army Manipur Police Separatism/Militancy/Insurgency Terrorism Independence Day Arms Seizure Case
