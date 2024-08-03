National

Manipur Has Over 10 Thousand Illegal Migrants: CM N Biren Singh

Manipur CM N Biren Singh has said out of the total 10,675 illegal immigrants, 85 were deported in the last five years.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh |
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh | Photo: PTI
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said over 10,000 illegal immigrants have been found in the ethnic violence hit state. Singh has reportedly put the figures at 10,675 illegal immigrants in Manipur.

Singh said these illegal immigrants' have arrived in the state from Myanmar, Bangladesh, Norway, China and Nepal.

During the sixth session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, Singh said out of the total 10,675 illegal immigrants, 85 were deported in the last five years.

He added at present 143 illegal immigrants have been kept in detention centres as well. He also said for proper care of the detainees in detention centres, Rs 85,55,761 have been spent.

Giving district breakup of the illegal immigrants in the state, he said Imphal West has 11, Imphal East-1, Bishnupur-1, Thoubal-1, Kakching-6, Churachandpur-150, Chandel-1,895, Tengnoupal-2,406, Ukhrul-3, Kangpokpi-2 and Kamjong-6,199.

Singh also said to check the influx of illegal migrants in the state, a committee has been constituted to conduct a verification drive for identification of illegal immigrants in Churachandpur, Chandel, Tengnoupal, Kamjong and Pherzawl districts.

Before ethnic violence broke in the state, he said 2,480 illegal Myanmar immigrants were found in the state.

He also said the Indo-Myanmar border will be fenced completely. A total length of 9.214 km of border fencing between border pillars 79 to 81 has been completed, he informed.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has approved border fencing of 120km in Manipur for which a proposal has been submitted to the home ministry for 80kms. Singh said sanction has been accorded, and physical work has commenced for a stretch of 21.86km.

