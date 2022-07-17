Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Manipur Governor La. Ganesan Given Additional Charge Of West Bengal Following Jagdeep Dhankhar's Resignation

Manipur Governor La. Ganesan has been given the additional responsibility to take over as the governor of West Bengal until regular arrangements are made for the position.

Former Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Jul 2022 11:19 pm

President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted the resignation of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has been nominated as the vice presidential candidate by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said on Sunday.

Manipur Governor La. Ganesan has been given the additional charge of West Bengal, it said. The BJP had on Saturday announced Dhankhar's candidature for the vice presidential election. "The President of India has accepted the resignation of Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar as Governor of West Bengal," said the late-night communique.

The President has been pleased to appoint La. Ganesan, Governor of Manipur, to discharge the functions of the governor of West Bengal, in addition to his own duties from the date he assumes charge of the office until regular arrangements are made, it added.

