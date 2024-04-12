National

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Tengnoupal District Injuring 3

Additional state and central police forces were rushed to the area to bring the situation under control as well as to carry out operations.

Getty%20Images
Manipur Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

Three individuals sustained injuries in a shootout between armed community volunteers and unidentified gunmen at Pelyang village in Manipur's Tengnoupal district on Friday.

The police reportedly said, "There was a gunfight between Meitei and Kuki insurgents at Pelyang village in Tengnoupal district, around 25 km from the boundary of Thoubal at Heirok."

"Three Meitei insurgents sustained injuries, but they are currently stable. The incident took place under Machi police station in Tengnoupal district. Meitei women have taken out rallies in some areas in protest against the attack by Kukis," police added.

"The exchange of fire continued for an hour followed by sporadic firing during which one person identified as Ningthoujam James Singh sustained bullet injury and was admitted to a private hospital in Imphal," the police said.

In another development, unknown men torched a saw mill near Pallel in Kakching district adjacent to Thoubal district in the early hours of Friday.

"Fire tenders were rushed to the spot but the mill was gutted," police said. Security forces have launched operations to arrest the perpetrators, police said.

Security forces have launched operations to nab the perpetrators, the police added.

