A 55-year-old man was killed and his body thrown into a well in the Imambada area of Nagpur, a police official said on Sunday.

Two persons went to victim Ramsingh Thakur's house in an inebriated state on Saturday and picked up a fight with him, during which they hit him with a stick, the official said.

"He died of injuries on the spot. Efforts are on to arrest the two accused," he added.