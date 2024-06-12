National

Man Killed After Fire Breaks Out In Apartment In Thane

The blaze erupted at 3.11 am in the apartment located on the fourth floor of the building in Tulsidham Society, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

info_icon

A 47-year-old man was killed after a fire broke out at an apartment in a 27-storey residential building in Thane city of Maharashtra in the early hours of Wednesday, civic officials said.

Fire personnel from Balkum and the regional disaster management cell team rushed to the spot after being alerted, he said.

Rescue personnel found a man, Arun Kedia, lying unconscious in a room of the flat. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

Four other house occupants, including two minors, rushed out to safety, he said.

The fire gutted the rooms and various household items, including furniture. The blaze was doused by 4.22 am, the official said.

The other occupants of the building rushed out of their apartments immediately after the fire broke out, he said.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation, the official said.

