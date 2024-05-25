National

Man Held For Raping Seven Girls After Posing As Woman College Teacher

Three associates of the main accused Brajesh Prajapati have also been arrested, said Rewa Range Inspector General (IG) Mahendra Singh Sikarwar.

File Photo
Man arrested for raping 7 girls after posing as a woman college teacher | File Photo
info_icon

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district for allegedly raping at least seven girls after posing as a woman college teacher and calling them for completing documentation for scholarship funds, police said on Saturday.

Most of the survivors belong to tribal communities. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ordered probe by a special investigation team (SIT) into the case.

Three associates of the main accused Brajesh Prajapati have also been arrested, said Rewa Range Inspector General (IG) Mahendra Singh Sikarwar.

Prajapati called girl students while posing as a woman college teacher from a collage at Tikari, and asked them to meet for completing documentation so that their scholarship funds could be released, the police official said. `Her son' will take them to her house, the caller would tell the potential victims.

To sound like a woman, he used an app to change his voice, the IG said. After the crime, he would snatch away the girl's mobile phone.

As per one of the complainants, after such a conversation, Prajapati himself, wearing a helmet and hand gloves, picked her up on a motorcycle, took her to a deserted place and allegedly raped her.

During the probe, police learnt that the culprit had marks of burns and injuries on his hands, and finally nabbed him.

While Prajapati confessed to raping seven girls, four girls have come forward to lodge complaints, IG Sikarwar said.

He could have raped more girls and probe was on, the official said.

His associates Lavkush Prajapati, Rahul Prajapati and Sandeep Prajapati were also arrested and 16 mobile phones were recovered from them. One of them was a college student and got numbers of girls from a college WhatsApp group, the IG said.

Their exact roles in the crimes were yet to be ascertained.

The first case of rape, kidnapping, assault and robbery was registered on May 16 following an incident of May 13. Two more cases were registered on May 18 and May 23 over crimes that had taken place on May 4 and May 20, respectively. Another FIR was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act on May 19 over a crime that had taken place on April 15, police officials said.

Following directives from CM Yadav, IG Sikarwar constituted a nine-member SIT headed by Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) of Kusmi, Roshni Singh Thakur which will submit its report in seven days, officials said.

"Those who commit such condemnable acts are enemies of society, strictest action will be taken against the accused. They will not be spared at any cost," the chief minister wrote on X.

Congress leader Kamal Nath demanded a high-level inquiry.

"Can't girls from the tribal community in Madhya Pradesh even study in college without fear?....what is the meaning of the slogan - Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao?" the former chief minister asked on X, noting that Madhya Pradesh led in the country in terms of crimes against tribals and women.

"Not a day goes by when news of atrocities on tribals does not come to light in Madhya Pradesh," he said, while seeking financial assistance for the survivors in the Sidhi case.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gujarat: Children Among 11 Killed As Huge Fire Breaks Out At Gaming Zone In Rajkot
  2. Man Held For Raping Seven Girls After Posing As Woman College Teacher
  3. Kashmir Votes In First Election Post Abrogation Of Article 370
  4. Elderly Man On His Way To Vote Trampled To Death By Wild Elephant In Jharkhand
  5. Delhiites Brave The Heat To Vote For 7 Seats In Penultimate Phase Of Elections
Entertainment News
  1. Ratna Pathak Shah Reveals She Has Been ‘Unemployed For A Year’: Nobody Approached Me For Work
  2. Casting Director Of ‘Heeramandi’ Defends Casting Sharmin Segal As Alamzeb: You Can’t Please Everyone
  3. Natasa Stankovic Shares Cryptic Post On Instagram Amidst Divorce Rumours With Hardik Pandya
  4. Jeffrey Wright Boards HBO's 'The Last of Us' Season Two
  5. Dennis Quaid To Co-Star With Zazie Beetz, Elizabeth Debicki In 'This Blue Is Mine'
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Pakistan Concede 183-Run Total To England In 2nd T20I
  2. World Para Athletics Championships: India Mark Historic Success With 17 Medals
  3. PAK Vs ENG, 2nd T20I: Jos Buttler Says He Was 'Always' Going To Return As Captain
  4. Barcelona Sack Xavi: No Regrets, Says Ousted Manager; 'Barca Fan For Life'
  5. Wayne Rooney Named Plymouth Head Coach: Legend Eager To Commence 'Exciting Project'
World News
  1. Lebanon's Hezbollah Leader Warns Of 'Surprise' Attacks Against Israel
  2. Manhattanhenge Returns To NYC, Check Out When And Where To Witness This Golden Delight!
  3. Bangladesh Prepares To Face Severe Cyclone 'Remal' On Sunday
  4. Memorial Day Weekend Food Deals 2024: Krispy Kreme, Papa John's, And Smoothie King Offer Irresistible Discounts And Freebies!
  5. Chinese Scientists Develop Mutant Ebola Virus In Lab; Experiment On Hamsters Reveal Fatal Symptoms
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting LIVE: 7 PM Voter Turnout At 58.84%; Highest In Bengal, Lowest In J&K
  2. Anasuya Sengupta Becomes First Indian Actor To Win Best Actress At Cannes
  3. Pretty In Pink! Preity Zinta Turns Head As She Graces Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In A Gorgeous Saree
  4. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Vineet Raina AKA Dev Shekawat Quits The Show Due To THIS Reason
  5. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Pakistan Concede 183-Run Total To England In 2nd T20I
  7. Anantnag-Rajouri Voting: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Says Party's Polling Agents 'Arrested', Holds Protest