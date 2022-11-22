Man Giving Massage To Satyendar Jain In Viral Video Not A Physiotherapist But Rape Accused: Reports

The masseur who was seen in video footage giving a massage to Satyendar Jain is not a physiotherapist but an inmate of the Tihar Jail, sources said on Tuesday, even as AAP had claimed that the jailed Delhi minister was receiving physiotherapy.

The Aam Aadmi Party had drawn flak on Saturday after videos of Jain purportedly receiving massage and meeting visitors in his prison cell emerged, with the BJP and the Congress demanding his sacking and questioning the "silence" of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had claimed that Jain was receiving physiotherapy following a spinal injury and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of doing "cheap" politics on health issues by illegally leaking CCTV footage.

Rape Accused, booked under POCSO

However, sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. "He is lodged in the prison in connection with a rape case and sections of the Pocso Act. Rinku is not a physiotherapist," the sources said.

Shameful @ArvindKejriwal 👎Doctors have confirmed that it is not Physiotherapy and moreover the

Person giving massage to Saryendra Jain in Tihar Jail is a rapist, accused under the POCSO, and not a physiotherapist as claimed and endorsed by you ! pic.twitter.com/WNNJL8wEJA — Manoj Tiwari 🇮🇳 (@ManojTiwariMP) November 22, 2022

There was no immediate reaction from the AAP on the claims, while the BJP slammed the ruling party.

"Shameful @ArvindKejriwal Doctors have confirmed that it is not Physiotherapy and moreover the Person giving massage to Saryendra Jain in Tihar Jail is a rapist, accused under the POCSO, and not a physiotherapist as claimed and endorsed by you!" BJP MP Manoj Tiwari tweeted.

Satyendar Jain in jail

Delhi’s Health Minister, Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30 based on a CBI FIR lodged against Jain in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act and is currently under judicial custody. Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

A Delhi court on November 17 rejected his bail plea in the money laundering case and Jain is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

